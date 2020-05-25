Flip Gordon Signs Multi-Year Contract With…

Flip Gordon is staying in Ring of Honor.

The high-flying superstar has opted to remain with his partners in Villain Enterprises, and announced today that he has signed a multi-year contract with ROH.

There was a time not too long ago that many people believed Flip was bound for All Elite Wrestling. After all, he did rise in popularity as a cast member on Being The Elite, and his attempt to get booked on the show was a prominent part of the build towards ALL IN.

Flip joined Villain Enterprises in 2019, effectively turning him heel for the first time. He is still looking to win his first piece of gold in ROH, as the rest of the faction – Marty Scurll, PCO and Brody King – have collectively held all four of the promotion’s available men’s titles.