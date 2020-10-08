Florida Governor Now Allowing Full Capacity Stadium NFL Games

The Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis has made some changes to the rulings involved with stadium show capacities for fans.

From now on, there no limits on how many fans will be allowed inside stadiums for NFL games, with the Miami Dolphins being able to have a full capacity of 64,000 fans if they wish. For now, The Dolphins have declined that option and are following the CDC guidelines with a capacity of 13,000, keeping fans socially distant.

This is obviously going to be of interest to WWE and AEW, especially following the recent reports that WWE could be set to move WrestleMania 37 to Florida in order to have more fans involved in the show. WrestleVotes reported that Vince McMahon has been hoping to have a full attendance for WrestleMania next year.

