Latest Update On When Fans Might Return To WWE Shows In Florida

Yesterday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis revealed that certain aspects of the State would begin reopening from Monday, May 4. Shops and restaurants will be allowed to serve customers again on the premises, but only at 25% capacity. As well as that, hospitals can begin to schedule non-urgent surgeries.
However, DeSantis did confirm that mass gatherings would remain banned for the forseeable future. However, he was open to the idea that sporting events could allow socially distanced crowds from June or July as long as Coronavirus cases continue to drop.
This is positive news for WWE and AEW (who are also returning to Florida,) as it could allow some fans back into shows.
DeSantis said: “I would like to get to a point, I’m not saying we’re going to get it in May, though I’ve helped recruit, I wanted the wrestling to be filmed in Orlando. I’d like them to do WrestleMania, they were going to do WrestleMania in April. That’s hundreds of millions of dollars. I want to keep that good relationship, I want them to invest in Florida…There’s going to be a lot of good stuff going on but I don’t think we’re probably ready to have fans, but I do think if the trends are good, I think as you get into June/July I think there is a window to have some fans.
“You’re not gonna have everyone packed in but man, in 90-degree weather in the state of Florida if you’re out there and someone is 10 feet away from you and you want to watch a ball game or something, you may be able to do that. So, this is something that we’re just going to have to do and we’re going to be driven by the facts, driven by the data.” (H/T to Cultaholic.com for the transcriptions.)