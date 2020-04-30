Latest Update On When Fans Might Return To WWE Shows In Florida

Yesterday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis revealed that certain aspects of the State would begin reopening from Monday, May 4. Shops and restaurants will be allowed to serve customers again on the premises, but only at 25% capacity. As well as that, hospitals can begin to schedule non-urgent surgeries.

However, DeSantis did confirm that mass gatherings would remain banned for the forseeable future. However, he was open to the idea that sporting events could allow socially distanced crowds from June or July as long as Coronavirus cases continue to drop.

This is positive news for WWE and AEW (who are also returning to Florida,) as it could allow some fans back into shows.