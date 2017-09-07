Floyd Mayweather Vs. Conor McGregor Fails To Break Record

Last week, we learned that the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather pay-per-view number was well-below what Dana White said it was (6.5 million), as Showtime said that it did right around the same number as Mayweather vs. Pacquiao did, which is closer to 4.6 million.

While we still don’t know the official pay-per-view number for Mayweather vs. McGregor, we do know that he fight failed to break one record: the all-time gate record, which is also held by Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission confirmed that the gate for Mayweather vs. McGregor was $55,414,865.79, as the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada brought in 13,094 fans. The all-time gate record is somewhere around $72 million.