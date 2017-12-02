Footage of Ronda Rousey Training at the WWE Performance Center

Former UFC star Ronda Rousey has released the following video, featuring the former Champion hyping the launch of her new website, RondaRousey.com.

“I love my fans, and I want to be able to have direct communication with them,” said Rousey about her new website. She added, “I just want my relationship with my fans to be on my terms, and this is really the only way I could think of to do it.”

Also during the interview, Rousey is interviewed by WWE, and footage is shown of her working out in the ring and down at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

As we have noted in the past, following Rousey’s appearance at WWE’s Mae Young Classic back in the summer, reports have suggested WWE is discussing the idea of having The Four Horsewomen of MMA face The Four Horsewomen of WWE in an eight woman tag team match at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans:

Our launch date is getting closer every day! Here’s the latest preview for https://t.co/PsLSibFNz9 #RondaRouseyDOTcom pic.twitter.com/8T4RPxfANw — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) December 1, 2017

