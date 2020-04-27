After The Forgotten Sons left their mark on the Friday Night Smackdown tag team roster this past week, WWE has confirmed that the former NXT trio will battle The New Day next week in a non-title match.

The Sons debuted on the blue brand earlier this month in a dominant victory over Lucha House Party. This past Friday evening they continued to inspire terror by beating down Lucha House Party, New Day and former champions The Miz and John Morrison, although the later got away.

The Forgotten Sons look to put a halt to #TheNewDay's momentum in a non-title tag team encounter THIS Friday night on #SmackDown!https://t.co/aP0fMMJaM8 — WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2020

It’s currently unknown which members of The Forgotten Sons will compete on Smackdown next Friday. While the debut of the trio seems perfect for some three-on-three battles, it’s unlikely The New Day’s final member has been quietly cleared to compete.

Xavier Woods suffered a serious achilles injury in October, and while he just hit the six month mark on the road to recovery, it was reported at the time that he would be out of action for up to a year.

Also announced for the May 1st edition of Friday Night Smackdown is a Men’s Money in the Bank qualifier and WrestleMania rematch between Otis and Dolph Ziggler, as well as a Women’s Money in the Bank qualifier between Carmella and Mandy Rose. Daniel Bryan will also battle King Baron Corbin.