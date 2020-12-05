The “Forgotten Sons” Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake returned to WWE television this week on Friday Night Smackdown. The two were brought in as backup for King Corbin during his rematch with Murphy, combatting outside interference from the Mysterio family.

Cutler and Blake were brought from NXT to the main roster shortly after WrestleMania 36, repackaged along with Jaxson Ryker as a trio of ex-military mercenaries. Given the tone in the U.S. throughout the summer, the gimmick was seen by many as incredibly tone deaf, or bad timing at the very least.

Shortly after their debut, the entire group was taken off television after Ryker received backlash from both the fans and many of his colleagues backstage because of tweets supporting President Donald Trump following the murder of George Floyd. They were not seen again until this week’s Smackdown.