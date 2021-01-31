Former Champion Backstage For Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble PPV

Welcome to my first ever tier list! Today we’re taking a look at who I believe is in line to win the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble match. I opted not to include a D-Tier or an F-Tier this time around because WWE’s roster is so massive and there are so many stars nowhere near in contention to headline WrestleMania.

C-Tier: These competitors are what you might consider unlikely options to win, but it’s not entirely impossible. If WWE decided to go in a surprising direction — maybe strap a rocket ship to a fan-favorite that’s not seen as one of the “top guys” — it’s possible. Maybe.

Adam Cole

What are we waiting for? Adam Cole has done everything there is to do in NXT. He’s arguably the most important figure in the black-and-yellow brand’s history, and certainly the leader of the brand’s most important faction. One of only two NXT triple crown champions. A former Dusty Cup winner. Seven time year-end award winner.

Plus, it’s Kyle O’Reilly’s time to shine. Unless they plan to rehash that deep indie rivalry within the next few months — and they very well may — it’s time to pull the trigger on Adam Cole’s move to the main roster. Because that’s what it is. You can call it anything you want, but that’s what it is.

Aleister Black

Any time a notable star is off television for a significant period of time heading into the Royal Rumble, you have to at least consider the possibility of WWE cashing in for the sake of the surprise. There was a short window while Paul Heyman was still in charge of things where I would have likely ranked Black a lot higher on this list, but that time has come and gone.

Big E

I would actually be all for a Big E run at the world championship, and with fans potentially returning for WrestleMania 37 he’d make a great option to face Roman Reigns. He’s got the size and strength to convincingly go toe-to-toe with the “Tribal Chief” and the first WWE crowd in over a year would go absolutely nuts rallying behind him. BUT, he’s currently in the midst of a pretty solid Intercontinental Championship reign and I can’t think of anybody I’d rather have defending that belt at WrestleMania this year.

Cesaro

Ask pretty much anyone on the WWE roster over the past decade who the most underutilized wrestler is and most of them will tell you Cesaro. His singles runs have been anything but consistent, making it difficult to take him seriously as a Royal Rumble contender, but… he did defeat Daniel Bryan one-on-one a few weeks ago.

That alone was basically enough for me to throw him in the C-Tier, but there’s still too much standing in the way to rank him any higher. He’s simply not a good fit for Reigns at the moment, and while a match against Drew McIntyre would be technically great, they would have to do a lot of work over the next three months to turn it into a major WrestleMania main event.

Karrion Kross

Do I really think WWE is going to fast-track Karrion Kross to a WrestleMania main event? No. No I don’t. But if they did want to, who in the hell is going to stop him? Not me. His presentation alone would make him an instant threat to either Reigns or McIntyre.

The Miz

Miz might be closer to winning if he hadn’t spent every week since John Morrison’s return being an over-the-top comedy character that, while some people seem to enjoy, I personally find so grating that I often mute the television or turn the channel altogether. It’s about 10% his fault, and 50% Morrison’s fault, and 140% whoever writes their promos. I’m throwing him on the C-Tier list because he’s already holding Money in the Bank and the idea of someone having that and a Rumble win in their utility belt simultaneously creates some really interesting WrestleMania scenarios.

Rey Mysterio

It looks like the Mysterios are moving on from their neverending rivalry with Seth Rollins to a new and exciting feud with… King Baron Corbin, so I wouldn’t bet the farm on the lucha legend winning. But hey, a year ago he and his son were fighting Brock Lesnar in a surprisingly great little program, so you really never know.