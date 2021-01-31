WWE
Former Champion Backstage For Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble PPV
A former Intercontinental Champion is currently backstage at the WWE ThunderDome. Leave this article immediately if you want to avoid SPOILERS for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.
Still with us?
Former WWE United States, Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion Carlito Colon is currently backstage at the ThunderDome for tonight’s pay-per-view and is slated to appear in the men’s Royal Rumble match.
According to a report from PWInsider.com, there’s been talk backstage today that Carlito will also be at Monday Night Raw tomorrow evening, and that he could even be in line for a job as a producer with the company.
Carlito was originally announced for Raw Legends Night earlier this month, and shown in some of the advertising, but did not appear on the show.
Results
WWE Royal Rumble – Live Now: McIntyre vs Goldberg, Reigns vs Owens, Who’s Going To Mania?
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Royal Rumble. Quick results are below, or you can follow the provided links or our handy section jumper for more detailed play-by-play coverage, beginning with the Royal Rumble kickoff show at 6:00 PM ET. Results courtesy of PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1).
While you wait for the show to begin, check out our ProWrestling.com staff predictions as we break down every match set to take place on the show tonight. You can also check out Mike Killam’s 2021 Royal Rumble Tier List.
Quick Results
Women’s Tag Team Championship Match (Results)
Asuka (c) & Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
WWE Championship Match (Results)
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg
Smackdown Women’s Championship Match (Results)
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella
Last Man Standing Match for the Universal Championship (Results)
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
Women’s Royal Rumble Match (Results)
Men’s Royal Rumble Match (Results)
Which Match Will Close The WWE Royal Rumble PPV Tonight?
Current plans are calling for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view to be headlined by the men’s Royal Rumble match, according to a report from PWInsider.com.
Right now the women’s Rumble match is supposed to take place somewhere in the middle of the card, which makes it likely that one of the two world championship bouts — either Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg or Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens — will open the show.
Killam’s 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Tier List (Men’s Edition)
Welcome to my first ever tier list! Today we’re taking a look at who I believe is in line to win the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble match. I opted not to include a D-Tier or an F-Tier this time around because WWE’s roster is so massive and there are so many stars nowhere near in contention to headline WrestleMania.
C-Tier: These competitors are what you might consider unlikely options to win, but it’s not entirely impossible. If WWE decided to go in a surprising direction — maybe strap a rocket ship to a fan-favorite that’s not seen as one of the “top guys” — it’s possible. Maybe.
What are we waiting for? Adam Cole has done everything there is to do in NXT. He’s arguably the most important figure in the black-and-yellow brand’s history, and certainly the leader of the brand’s most important faction. One of only two NXT triple crown champions. A former Dusty Cup winner. Seven time year-end award winner.
Plus, it’s Kyle O’Reilly’s time to shine. Unless they plan to rehash that deep indie rivalry within the next few months — and they very well may — it’s time to pull the trigger on Adam Cole’s move to the main roster. Because that’s what it is. You can call it anything you want, but that’s what it is.
Aleister Black
Any time a notable star is off television for a significant period of time heading into the Royal Rumble, you have to at least consider the possibility of WWE cashing in for the sake of the surprise. There was a short window while Paul Heyman was still in charge of things where I would have likely ranked Black a lot higher on this list, but that time has come and gone.
Big E
I would actually be all for a Big E run at the world championship, and with fans potentially returning for WrestleMania 37 he’d make a great option to face Roman Reigns. He’s got the size and strength to convincingly go toe-to-toe with the “Tribal Chief” and the first WWE crowd in over a year would go absolutely nuts rallying behind him. BUT, he’s currently in the midst of a pretty solid Intercontinental Championship reign and I can’t think of anybody I’d rather have defending that belt at WrestleMania this year.
Cesaro
Ask pretty much anyone on the WWE roster over the past decade who the most underutilized wrestler is and most of them will tell you Cesaro. His singles runs have been anything but consistent, making it difficult to take him seriously as a Royal Rumble contender, but… he did defeat Daniel Bryan one-on-one a few weeks ago.
That alone was basically enough for me to throw him in the C-Tier, but there’s still too much standing in the way to rank him any higher. He’s simply not a good fit for Reigns at the moment, and while a match against Drew McIntyre would be technically great, they would have to do a lot of work over the next three months to turn it into a major WrestleMania main event.
Karrion Kross
Do I really think WWE is going to fast-track Karrion Kross to a WrestleMania main event? No. No I don’t. But if they did want to, who in the hell is going to stop him? Not me. His presentation alone would make him an instant threat to either Reigns or McIntyre.
The Miz
Miz might be closer to winning if he hadn’t spent every week since John Morrison’s return being an over-the-top comedy character that, while some people seem to enjoy, I personally find so grating that I often mute the television or turn the channel altogether. It’s about 10% his fault, and 50% Morrison’s fault, and 140% whoever writes their promos. I’m throwing him on the C-Tier list because he’s already holding Money in the Bank and the idea of someone having that and a Rumble win in their utility belt simultaneously creates some really interesting WrestleMania scenarios.
Rey Mysterio
It looks like the Mysterios are moving on from their neverending rivalry with Seth Rollins to a new and exciting feud with… King Baron Corbin, so I wouldn’t bet the farm on the lucha legend winning. But hey, a year ago he and his son were fighting Brock Lesnar in a surprisingly great little program, so you really never know.
