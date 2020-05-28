Former IMPACT Wrestling Star Appears On AEW Dynamite In Britt Baker Segment

If you thought the woman who appeared in a segment with Dr. Britt Baker on AEW Dynamite this week looked familiar, it’s likely that you’ve seen her in an IMPACT Wrestling ring.

Dr. Baker was on hand to address the injury she recently suffered in a tag team match, taking her off last weekend’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

The woman who acted as her assisted in the segment was none other than former IMPACT Knockout Tanea Brooks, better known by the ring name Rebel.

A potentially unrelated side note: Britt Baker and Rebel actually wrestled each other at the AIW Girls Night Out 19 event in 2017, with the legendary Gail Kim as the special guest referee. There were second from the top, with Allysin Kay (Sienna) and Shayna Baszler in the main event.