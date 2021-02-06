WWE
Former NFL Quarterback Doug Flutie Wins WWE 24/7 Title At Celebrity Flag Football Game
A new WWE 24/7 Champion was crowned this Saturday at the annual Celebrity Sweat Flag Football game.
During halftime, former NFL, CFL and USFL quarterback Doug Flutie rolled up R-Truth on the beach to win the title. Fellow WWE Superstars The Miz, Cesaro and Titus O’Neil also took part in the event.
A shocker in the sand! @DougFlutie pinned #CelebSweat Flag football teammate @RonKillings to win the 24/7 Title at halftime! #AndNew pic.twitter.com/irAf1orfpK
— WWE (@WWE) February 6, 2021
WWE Network Adds ‘The Best Of Meiko Satomura’ Collection Ahead Of NXT UK Debut
The Best of Meiko Satomura in PROGRESS was added to the WWE Network this weekend ahead of the Japanese legend’s debut on the NXT UK brand this coming Thursday.
The 55-minute collection features three matches with Satomura facing off against current NXT UK stars Jinny and Dani Luna, as well as IMPACT Wrestling star and former Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace.
The latest episode of ICW Fight Club has also been uploaded to the WWE Network. The show features the finals of the Lionheart League between Sha Samuels and Stevie Boy in the main event.
The final upload in this weekend’s indie dump is EVOLVE 146 from March 2020, which ended up being the last EVOLVE event as the COVID-19 pandemic took over the U.S. later that month and the promotion was bought out by WWE. Match card:
- AR Fox vs. Josh Briggs
- Curt Stallion vs. Jake Atlas vs. JD Drake
- Joe Gacy vs. Colby Corino
- Vipress vs. Alyx Sky
- Mansoor vs. Anthony Greene
- The Skulk vs. Denzel Dejournette & Jon Davis
- Brandan Vink vs. Leon Ruff
- Avery Taylor & Natalia Markova vs. The In Crowd
- Stephen Wolf vs. Harlem Bravado
Shinsuke Nakamura Wants To Be WWE’s First Japanese World Champion: “I Will Find Another Way To Climb The Mountain”
Shinsuke Nakamura may not have won the 2021 men’s Royal Rumble match as he originally planned, but the King of Strong-Style is still focussed on becoming WWE’s first ever Japanese world champion.
“This year I didn’t win the Royal Rumble, but all is not lost,” Nakamura said in a video for his Twitter fans on Saturday. “My dream — no, my purpose remains the same. I will be the first ever Japanese WWE world heavyweight champion. Royal Rumble is only one path in my journey. I will find another way to climb the mountain.”
Nakamura recent regained his original WWE theme music, turning babyface for the first time since attacking AJ Styles after their match at WrestleMania 34. He also made waves in a gauntlet match on Friday Night Smackdown, in a spot that was reportedly planned for Cesaro originally.
Since the turn, Nakamura has made it clear that he wants a run as world champion before his time in WWE is done. He even claimed that he would target Universal Champion Roman Reigns if he won the Royal Rumble match.
I will find another way to climb the mountain…#smackdown #wwe pic.twitter.com/sX0YShJmIY
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) February 6, 2021
WATCH: Full Hulk Hogan Promo That Didn’t Air On Friday Night Smackdown
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan made an appearance on Friday Night Smackdown on FOX this week to celebrate the 33rd anniversary of his historic televised rematch with Andre the Giant at WWF The Main Event.
WWE has since released a new video on their YouTube channel, featured above, with Hogan’s entire promo including the parts that did not air during Smackdown.
The rematch from their epic encounter at WrestleMania III took place on Saturday, February 5, 1988 at the Market Square Arena in Indianapolis, Indiana. Andre won the match due to the “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase paying off referee Dave Hebner’s secret twin brother Earl Hebner in a worked “screwjob”.
The Giant attempted to turn over the WWF World Heavyweight Championship to DiBiase as a part of their plan, but figurehead president Jack Tunney blocked the move and vacated the belt instead. This led to the new champion being decided in a tournament at WrestleMania IV.
During his Smackdown promo, Hogan also talked about having respect for current champions Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns, but ultimately threw his support behind former tag team partner Edge regardless of who he chooses to face at the 2021 April classic.
