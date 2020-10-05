Former NXT Champion Makes Shocking Return After More Than A Year Away

For weeks mysterious green vignettes have been airing on Wednesday night episodes of WWE NXT, hyping up the arrival of an unknown Superstar riding a motorcycle.

The helmet-clad invader finally made their way to the newly reconstructed WWE Performance Center – now refereed to as the Capitol Wrestling Center – this Sunday night at NXT Takeover 31 as promised.

Just moments after Io Shirai defeated Candice LeRae in a hard fought battle to retain her title, the mystery Superstar was shown entering the building, eventually arriving at ringside to reveal themselves as former NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon!

Moon has not been in the ring for more than a full year, suffering a serious achilles injury during the summer of 2019. Appearing as a member of the now defunct WWE Backstage panel on FS1 earlier this year, Moon even noted that the injury may have ended her in-ring career.

This marks Ember’s first return to the black-and-yellow brand since getting called up to the main roster after WrestleMania 34. She was best known in NXT for her rivalry and series of matches with Asuka during the record-setting title reign, and went on to win the women’s title after the “Empress” moved up.