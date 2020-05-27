Former ROH/NXT Superstar Deonna Purrazzo Coming Soon To IMPACT Wrestling

The Virtuosa has arrived in IMPACT Wrestling.

Former Ring of Honor and WWE NXT wrestler Deonna Purrazzo appeared in a vignette this Tuesday night on IMPACT, hyping up her impending arrival.

Purrazzo was among the many individuals released by WWE on April 15th. She made sporadic appearances for the company for several years before signing in 2018, making it to the quarterfinals of the second Mae Young Classic tournament.

Unfortunately, she was rarely used on television with any consistency, and in a recent interview discussed her conflicting emotions about having to pull out of a scheduled appearance at ALL IN in order to sign with the company.

Deonna is a strong addition to an already impressive women’s roster, including names like Tessa Blanchard, Jordynne Grace, Kylie Rae, Su Yung, Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary and more.