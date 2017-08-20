Former Star Rips Triple H’s “Tonight Show” Appearance

– As noted, Triple H appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” this past Friday night, to promote tonight’s WWE SummerSlam PPV. Former WWE star Scott Steiner recently took to Twitter to rip The Game’s appearance on the late night show.

Check out the tweets below:

Candyass TripleH still trying to convince WWE universe he's a tough guy slamming jimmy Fallon — Big Poppa Pump (@ScottSteiner) August 20, 2017

Your not on the PPV #assclown..in a real fight my money's on Fallon — Big Poppa Pump (@ScottSteiner) August 20, 2017

Let someone who's actually wrestling promote the PPV & get the mainstream press — Big Poppa Pump (@ScottSteiner) August 20, 2017

WWE wrestlers don't have to wait till Monday for solar eclipse — Big Poppa Pump (@ScottSteiner) August 20, 2017