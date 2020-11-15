Former Triple Crown Champion Makes Surprise Debut At IMPACT Turning Point

Big Joe Doering has arrived in IMPACT Wrestling!

The 38-year-old heavyweight hoss, best known for his work in All Japan Pro Wrestling over the past 13 years, made a surprise appearance at Saturday night’s IMPACT Turning Point special.

Doering accompanied the unhinged Eric Young to the ring and destroyed both Cody Deaner and Cousin Jake, just moments after Jake unsuccessfully challenged Rohit Raju for the X-Division Championship. It appears the two will be working together going forward.

Joe Doering is a two-time Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion and a four-time AJPW World Tag Team Champion, winning titles with the legendary Keiji Mutoh, Sanada (yes, the same one currently in New Japan), Kono and Suwama.