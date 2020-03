According to a report from PWInsider.com, the “Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy is backstage at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown broadcast.

Hardy has been out of action since shortly after WrestleMania 35. He announced on WWE Backstage this week that he has been fully cleared to return to the ring by doctors, and has been at Smackdown the last two weeks figuring out the creative for his comeback.