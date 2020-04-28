Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal Returns To Action After 10-Month Injury

Don’t. Hinder. Jinder.

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal returned to action tonight on Monday Night Raw, picking up a dominant victory over Akira Tozawa in his first match since June 2019.

The so-called “Modern Day Maharaja” has not been seen since rupturing his patella tendon in a match with Mustafa Ali during a WWE Live event in Denver. He underwent surgery later that same month, and it was projected at the time that he would be out of action 4-6 months.

While this is pure speculation, it’s interesting that WWE went out of its way to mention that Jinder is a former WWE Champion, both on television and in their promotion on social media.

Prior to injury, he had returned to being more of a comedy character, working with the Singh Brothers and losing almost all of his matches. During that period his world title mention was hardly mentioned, if at all.