Former WWE & NWA Champion Jazz Now Taking Bookings For 2021 Retirement Tour

Former WWF Women’s Champion and NWA Women’s World Champion Jazz has announced that she is now taking bookings for a retirement tour to take place in 2021.

Jazz had previously announced plans for a retirement tour in 2020 but with much of the independent wrestling world shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, one never materialized.

She is currently teaming with Jordynne Grace in a tournament to crown new Knockouts Tag Team Champions. The two will battle Havok and Nevaeh in the semifinal round next week when IMPACT Wrestling returns to regular programing.

Jazz got her start wrestling for ECW before making the jump to WWF at the turn of the century. She defeated Trish Stratus to win the women’s title shortly after debuting, and successfully defended the belt against both Stratus and Lita at WrestleMania X-8. She was consistently in the title picture throughout her four years there.