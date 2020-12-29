Connect with us

Impact

Former WWE & NWA Champion Jazz Now Taking Bookings For 2021 Retirement Tour

Published

3 hours ago

on

Former WWF Women’s Champion and NWA Women’s World Champion Jazz has announced that she is now taking bookings for a retirement tour to take place in 2021.

Jazz had previously announced plans for a retirement tour in 2020 but with much of the independent wrestling world shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, one never materialized.


She is currently teaming with Jordynne Grace in a tournament to crown new Knockouts Tag Team Champions. The two will battle Havok and Nevaeh in the semifinal round next week when IMPACT Wrestling returns to regular programing.

Jazz got her start wrestling for ECW before making the jump to WWF at the turn of the century. She defeated Trish Stratus to win the women’s title shortly after debuting, and successfully defended the belt against both Stratus and Lita at WrestleMania X-8. She was consistently in the title picture throughout her four years there.

Related Topics:

Impact

X-Division Title Match Announced For IMPACT Hard To Kill PPV, Possible Knockouts Title Match

Published

6 days ago

on

Dec 23, 2020

By

The X-Division Championship match at IMPACT Wrestling’s 2021 Hard To Kill pay-per-view will be a three-way with Manik defending against both Rohit Raju and Chris Bey.

While not officially confirmed by the promotion, Taya Valkyrie has laid out the challenge to face Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship.


We also know that a surprise will be in store for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament finals at the pay-per-view. A former tag team is speculated to appear. The finals will see Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz face either Jordynne Grace and Jazz or Havok and Nevaeh.

With those bouts in mind, the updated pay-per-view card is listed below.

Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill
Saturday, January 16, 2020

Six-Man Tag Team Match
Impact World Champion Rich Swann & Motor City Machine Guns vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega & Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers

Impact Knockouts Championship (unconfirmed)
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

Impact X-Division Championship
Manik (c) vs. Rohit Raju vs. Chris Bey

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament finals
Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. TBD

Continue Reading

Impact

IMPACT Wrestler Of The Year & More 2020 Awards, Super X-Cup Brackets Revealed

Published

6 days ago

on

Dec 22, 2020

By

Year-End Awards

During part one of Impact Wrestling’s year in review holiday special, the 2020 year-end awards were given out for individual stars and the best finishing move.

  • Wrestler of the Year: Deonna Purrazzo
  • Knockout of the Year: Deonna Purrazzo
  • Tag Team of the Year: The North
  • X-Division Star of the Year: Ace Austin
  • Finishing Move of the Year: The Good Brothers’ Magic Killer
  • One to Watch in 2021: Chris Bey

Super X-Cup Brackets

The brackets are set for Impact Wrestling’s eight-man Super X-Cup tournament, which is set to kickoff at Genesis on January 9.


The first-round matches are as follows:

  • Ace Austin vs. Suicide
  • Daivari vs. Cousin Jake
  • Crazzy Steve vs. Tre Lamar
  • KC Navaro vs. Blake Christian

Tre Lamar, KC Navaro, and Blake Christian are all independent stand-outs looking to leave their mark in the new year. Meanwhile, Ace Austin will return to storylines after being absent since Bound For Glory.

Genesis, which will stream on Impact Plus, will also feature TNA World Champion Moose vs. Willie Mack in an “I Quit” match.

Continue Reading

Impact

Major Update On Madison Rayne’s Future In IMPACT Wrestling

Published

1 week ago

on

Dec 18, 2020

By

madison rayne

A major cornerstone of the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts division is on her way out of the wrestling business.

According to a new report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, five-time Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne will be stepping away from her position with the company in order to accept a full-time position outside of the wrestling business. She is currently the color commentator for IMPACT alongside Josh Matthews, her real-life husband.


Rayne got her start in the midwest during the late 2000s and signed with IMPACT, then known as TNA Wrestling, in January 2009. Outside of her five runs with the Knockouts title, she was also a major member of the Beautiful People, and a two-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion with Gail Kim.

After 15 years in the business Rayne slowed down her in-ring career to rare appearances only in 2020, wrestling only a small handful of matches. In September, she wrestled her final independent match ever at Warrior Wrestling in Chicago, a tremendous bout against Kylie Rae that I had the pleasure of seeing live and producing some video packages for.

Continue Reading

Trending