Former WWE NXT Superstar Set For AEW Dark Debut Next Week

AEW has confirmed that a former WWE NXT Superstar will be making their debut on AEW Dark on the upcoming episode of the show.

Rachael Ellering (f.k.a Rachael Evers) will be making her debut for the company on the next episode of the show where she is set to go one on one with Penelope Ford. This is her first match in over a year since she wrestled Lacey Lane for WWE in an NXT live event.

Ellering had been released from WWE back in May, but she’s not the only major name set for AEW Dark, as Brian Pillman Jr is also going to be competing on the show.

Oh y’all forgot about me? Next week is the first step in reproving myself. Proving that just because I was hidden away in a warehouse for a hot minute doesn’t mean I’ve lost what I had before. I can’t wait to earn back your support and trust. Let’s start the next chapter 💜 pic.twitter.com/237Pd47UTa — Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEllering) August 7, 2020

The full card for this Tuesday’s AEW Dark is as follows: