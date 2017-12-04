Former WWE Star Crashes Defiant Wrestling Show, ECW Legend Accuses Indie Promotion of Stiffing Him

Major Name Crashes Defiant’s Big Debut

Defiant Wrestling (formerly WCPW) ran their very first show under the “Defiant” name this Monday in Newcastle, England and fans in attendance were treated to a very special surprise.

After “The Villain” Marty Scurll was given his new Defiant World Championship by general manager Stu Bennett, who wrestled for years in WWE as Wade Barrett, the two were interrupted by none other than Austin Aries. The former 205 Live star crashed the party to give the newly reborn promotion his “stamp of approval”, but before leaving made it very clear that he would be coming for Scurll and his Defiant title. You can check out the video above.

Fans outside of the UK can order a replay of Monday’s show through Fite.tv for just $14.99. The card featured a triple threat title match between Scurll, Joe Henry and Martin Kirby, as well as a Defiant Women’s Championship bout between Kay Lee Ray and Veda Scott. Other stars on the card include David Starr, Mike Bailey, Pastor William Eaver, Jimmy Havoc, Travis Banks and more.

Sabu Cheated Out of a Paycheck?

Wrestling veteran Terry Brunk, better known to ECW fans as the “homicidal maniac” Sabu, has allegedly been stiffed by UK promoter Ryan Smile of Lucha Forever. The former world heavyweight champion took to Twitter, complaining that he was never sent a check for a recent appearance.

The event Sabu is referring to was called Lucha Forever: Ghost Runs, Chiller Font & Ghastly Puns, a Halloween show that took place back on October 31st. He took part in a triple threat match against Drew Parker and Jimmy Havoc.