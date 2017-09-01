Former WWE Star On The Undertaker’s Reported Return

– Former WWE/WCW Superstar Sean “X-Pac” Waltman recently joined The latest episode of WZ Daily, check out the highlights below:
On potentially returning to WWE for one more cruiserweight run:
“No, I’m not. Definitely not. Nope. I am not saying I won’t come back and do something but I can’t even imagine doing that.”
On the Undertaker reportedly returning to WWE for another match:
“I would be really surprised if this past WrestleMania was his last match ever. Really surprised. Everyone was saying at the time, “Oh! This is it!” I didn’t. I didn’t buy it even then. When they did that thing at the end where he put all of that stuff in the ring I thought, “Maybe so.” Maybe at the time he really thought, “This is it.” Wouldn’t you feel like that? Put yourself in a really bad place and think, “I’m done. I need to hang it up.” When you start feeling better you start to think, “Well, maybe not so fast there…”
Oh course he’ll be back. He really only has one guy left to face at mania. Word Life, deadman.