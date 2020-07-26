Former WWE Superstar Interested In A TNT Championship Shot

With Cody’s TNT Championship open challenge proving to be very popular, one former WWE Superstar has thrown his name into the hat.

Cody’s next challenge is already confirmed as he will be going one on one with Warhorse next week, which is a match that the independent wrestler has been pushing to have for a long time.

However, if he is able to survive that as champion, it seems that former WWE Superstar, JTG, is interested in being the next man to step up.