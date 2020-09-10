Former WWE Superstar, Miro Revealed As Kip Sabian’s Best Man

It’s Miro Day! Kip Sabian has revealed who will be his best man on AEW Dynamite tonight, which just so happens to be former WWE Superstar, Miro!

The ex-WWE Superstar and Twitch gamer Miro (f.k.a Rusev) made a surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite, confirming himself to be the best man for Kip Sabian’s upcoming debut.

His shock debut saw Miro give a fantastic promo as he stated that “You can take that brass ring and shove it up your ass!”

Miro confirmed that he is All Elite, and AEW has been quick to confirm on social media that Miro is officially signed with the company and is All Elite!