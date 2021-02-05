Former WWE Superstar Tyler Reks Reveals Gender Transition

Former WWE Superstar Tyler Reks, real-name Gabbi Tuft has revealed she is currently going through a gender transition.

Gabbi Tuft proudly made the announcement, confirming a change of name from Gabe to Gabbi, while also confirming a change of pronouns from he/him to she/her moving forwards.

Gabbi is set to go through the medical phase of her gender transition, and a press release via via NewsWire has confirmed that. It was also revealed there will be a special show about her gender reveal today on Extra TV.

“With a flair for flying kicks, quick takedown tricks and flowing dreadlocks, Gabe Tuft was once the WWE Superstar “Tyler Reks”, a tough pro wrestler who made opponents quiver. To the cheer of millions of adoring fans, he battled in iconic WWE mega TV events seen across the wrestling world such as Raw, SmackDown and WrestleMania. But Gabe gave up all of that WWE fanfare to spend precious time with two of his most loyal fans: his wife Priscilla and their little daughter. To Gabe, getting more time to be a dad to his daughter was priceless. It was the main reason why he left the WWE.” “Together with Priscilla, they created “BODY SPARTAN”, a fitness company with an app to positively transform the body, mind and spirit of men and women through targeted video workouts, nutritional programs and motivational sessions. Despite his successes during and after his WWE career, Gabe was still wrestling with a secret persona dwelling deep within him. This is a persona he has been hiding in the loud silence of his soul since childhood. Finally, with the blessing of his loving wife Priscilla, Gabe is ready to reveal who he really is. “He” is now known as “She”: A beautiful, wise, witty and wonderful woman called “Gabbi”. Gabbi is about to share her thrilling story of gender transitioning from a former WWE Superstar, Body Builder, Fitness Guru, Motivational Speaker and Motorcycle Racer to a fun-loving and fabulous female. She has been finally set free and ready to rule her world. This is a story that wrestling and other sports fans, friends and followers must not miss, especially many in the LGBTQ community dealing with challenging transgender issues, who Gabbi and Priscilla are willing to help.”

Gabbi will be best known to wrestling fans as Tyler Reks, who was part of WWE from 2008-2012. During her time with the company, she wrestled on WWE’s version of ECW, and also had a spell in a tag team with Curt Hawkins.