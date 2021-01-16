Former WWE Women’s Champion Michelle McCool Tests Positive For COVID-19

Two more matches in the 2021 NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament took place this Friday night on WWE 205 Live, bringing us more than halfway through the first round.

Drake Maverick and Killian Dain, who was allowed to compete despite not meeting the 205-pound weight limit, defeated August Grey and Curt Stallion. They will now face the newly debuted MSK (The Rascalz) in the quarterfinals.

Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma also defeated the Bollywood Boyz to advance. Their opponents have yet to be determined, but it will be either Imperium or the Lucha House Party.

The 2021 Dusty Cup continues next Wednesday night on WWE NXT.