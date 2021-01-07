Connect with us

Four Matches Announced For Final Impact Wrestling Before Hard To Kill

3 hours ago

Impact Wrestling will air their go-home to the Hard to Kill pay-per-view this Tuesday on AXS TV and Twitch.

The January 12 episode will also feature the fallout from Genesis, which airs on Impact Plus this Saturday. Four matches are now confirmed for the pivotal show:


  • Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson
  • Taya Valkyrie vs. Kimber Lee
  • Rosemary vs. Tenille Dashwood
  • Tommy Dreamer vs. Cody Deaner

Click here for the updated Genesis card and here for the current Hard to Kill lineup. Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest Impact news and results.

AEW

The Good Brothers Make Surprise AEW Dynamite Appearance To Reunite With The Elite

18 hours ago

Jan 6, 2021

In case you missed it, Kenny Omega retained his AEW World Championship against Rey Fenix in the main event of AEW New Year’s Smash Night One.

Despite winning, Omega proceeded to attack Fenix until Jon Moxley made the save with a barbed wire bat. This was until The Good Brothers emerged from the crowd to help Omega.


The trio also attacked other members of the AEW roster until The Young Bucks appeared. After brief discussions, the AEW Tag Team Champions ended up siding with the Impact Tag Team Champions. The reunion wasn’t complete, though, until the former Bullet Club members threw up a “too sweet” to close the show.

Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson’s AEW debuts happened thanks to the recent AEW/Impact partnership, which has allowed Omega to appear on Impact. As noted, Omega and The Good Brothers will face Rich Swann and Motor City Machine Guns at Impact’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view on January 16.

It remains to be seen if The Good Brothers will compete in an AEW ring anytime soon.

Impact

IMPACT Wrestling Results (1/5): Knockouts Tag Team Semifinals, 3-Minute Challenge, Road To Genesis

1 day ago

Jan 6, 2021

IMPACT Wrestling Results

IMPACT Wrestling Results
January 5, 2021

Fatal 4-Way Match: Crazzy Steve def. Ace Austin & Blake Christian & KC Navarro. A preview for the Super X Cup taking place this weekend on IMPACT Plus and a big showcase for Christian, who isn’t making it out of the first half of 2021 without a contract.


— Kenny Omega, The Good Brothers and Don Callis were shown hanging out in the tour bus. Omega hyped up the six-man tag at Hard To Kill and claimed there wasn’t a group in wrestling history better than them.

— New “advertisement” from Tony Khan:

Cody Deaner & Joe Doering def. Cousin Jake & Rhino. The new and improved/brainwashed Deaner was totally unhinged. Jake didn’t want to wrestle him, trying to talk it out but he got nowhere with it. Eric Young attacked after the match but Tommy Dreamer made the save and challenged the heels to a six-man Old School Rules match at Hard To Kill.

— Matthew Palmer, the indie wrestler who acted as a security guard last week, was interviewed. He has to last three minutes against Moose tonight.

— Deonna Purrazzo came to the ring with Kimber Lee and talked about facing Taya Valkyrie for the Knockouts title at Hard To Kill. Taya interrupted and bragged about being the longest reigning Knockouts Champion of all time. Deonna brought up that Johnny Impact is gone, Bravo left them, and it’s only a matter of time before her record is broken too.

— Chris Bey and Rohit Raju have a new master plan. They challenged TJP to a tag team match with Manik. Of course the idea is that he can’t be both at the same time, and they’ll potentially be able to unmask Manik and get the X-Division title taken away.

Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinals: Jessicka Havok & Nevaeh def. Jazz & Jordynne Grace to advance to the finals. 

— The Motor City Machine Guns talked about IMPACT being built on their backs. Rich Swann said the belt around his shoulder doesn’t say “AEW” and he won’t let Kenny Omega or any other champions come in and run their mouth on his show. Omega and the Good Brothers jumped them from behind, laying them out for the second time.

— Jazz and Jordynne Grace apologized to each other for the loss earlier in the night. Grace was disappointed she had Jazz come back, postpone retirement, and couldn’t get her the win, but Jazz was just happy to get the opportunity and wrestle with the Knockouts. Jordynne challenged her to a match this weekend at Genesis.

— Father James Mitchell did his best to get rid of Su Yung and bring back Susie, but instead things got mixed up and… she’s now the formal, business suit wearing “Susan”.

Matthew Palmer def. Moose in a 3-Minute Challenge. Moose dominated the entire thing, but Willie Mack came out and distracted him at the end. All Palmer had to do to win was last three minutes in the ring, so he won. Not quite as impressive as Spider-Man lasting three minutes in a cage against Randy Savage, but it’ll do.

— Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan were supposed to have a match but the referee threw it out because they wouldn’t play by the rules. They beat each other with steel chairs and brawled forever before Eddie got the baseball bat and threatened to kill Sami with it. It was revealed that Alisha was tied up backstage somewhere and Eddie ran after her. Surprise of all surprises, it was a trap and Ken Shamrock jumped him as soon as he arrived backstage. Once again, Sami hit Eddie in the face with his baseball bat.

Impact

Barbed Wire Massacre & Old School Rules Match Announced For Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill

2 days ago

Jan 5, 2021

Hard to Kill

Who will be ‘hard to kill’ in Impact Wrestling’s fourth Barbed Wire Massacre match?

After weeks (and years) of torturing each other, Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan will meet in a Barbed Wire Massacre match at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view on Saturday, January 16.


Edwards vs. Callihan headlined this week’s Impact, but the match ended in a double disqualification. After, Edwards found his wife Alisha trapped behind a cage and barbed wire backstage. Edwards would get beaten down by both Callihan and Ken Shamrock.

Impact Wrestling last held a Barbed Wire Massacre match in January 2018 when Callihan and oVe came up short to LAX and Homicide. The match was ruled “too violent for TV” and aired exclusively on Twitch.

Additionally, a six-man Old School Rules match will take place as Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, and Cousin Jake will face Eric Young, Joe Doering, and Cody Deaner.

Below is the updated Hard to Kill card, which now features seven matches.

IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill
January 16, 2020

Six-Man Tag Team Match
Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann & The Motor City Machine Guns

Knockouts Title Match
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

X-Division Title Match
Manik (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju

Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals
Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. Havok & Nevaeh

Barbed Wire Massacre
Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan

Old School Rules
Tommy Dreamer, Rhino & Cousin Jake vs. Eric Young, Joe Doering & Cody Deaner

Ethan Page vs. The Karate Man

