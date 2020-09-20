Four Names Announced For This Week’s NXT Gauntlet Eliminator Match

Four names have been announced so far for the first ever NXT Gauntlet Eliminator, set to take place this coming Wednesday night on WWE NXT television on the USA Network.

The rules of the bout are quite unique, combining the best parts of your traditional gauntlet match with some of the rules of a Royal Rumble.

Two competitors will start in the ring, with a new competitor entering the action every four minutes until all names have been revealed. Superstars can only be eliminated by pinfall or submission, with the winner earning an NXT Championship match.

So far, WWE has confirmed the Japanese sensation KUSHIDA, the Undisputed Era’s Kyle O’Reilly, Cameron Grimes and the hard-hitting Timothy Thatcher, with more to be announced over the next few days.