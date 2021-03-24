WWE
Four New Matches Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT, Updated Lineup
WWE has confirmed several new items for Wednesday’s new episode of NXT.
After making their stateside returns last week, NXT UK Champion WALTER and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin will both be in action. WALTER will take on Drake Maverick after Maverick barged into Imperium’s locker room Tuesday night.
.@WWEMaverick went looking for answers from #Imperium, but ended up getting a match with @WalterAUT tomorrow night instead! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/GTbOY9syZ9
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 24, 2021
As for Devlin, he will take on KUSHIDA in a non-title match. By all accounts, this will mark their first televised encounter.
#WWENXT General Manager @RealKingRegal made it official!
NXT Cruiserweight Champion @Jordan_Devlin1 will take on @KUSHIDA_0904 in a non-title bout tomorrow night on @WWENXT!https://t.co/unh2IH6jGK pic.twitter.com/a66dadoSVt
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 24, 2021
Following the news that the NXT Tag Team Championships are now vacant following Danny Burch’s injury, Oney Lorcan issued a challenge to face Karrion Kross. William Regal has granted Lorcan the chance to step in the ring with the man who incidentally injured his partner.
TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWENXT@ONEYLORCAN gets @WWEKarrionKross one-on-one!https://t.co/gSvP4YOcDP pic.twitter.com/hu3qwm4NA1
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 24, 2021
Additionally, LA Knight will finally get his hands on Bronson Reed after weeks of taunting each other.
After weeks of collisions and wardrobe malfunctions, @LAKnightWWE goes one-on-one with the Colossal @bronsonreedwwe tomorrow night on #WWENXT!https://t.co/ElxXXUi2TU pic.twitter.com/x6gSw9SxDv
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 24, 2021
Previously announced were two women’s tag team matches. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark will face Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. Plus, Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart will defend the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship against Aliyah and Jessi Kamea.
Below is the updated lineup for the March 24th episode:
- William Regal addresses Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly
- WALTER vs. Drake Maverick
- Jordan Devlin vs. KUSHIDA
- Oney Lorcan vs. Karrion Kross
- Bronson Reed vs. LA Knight
- Io Shirai & Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez
- Aliyah & Jessi Kamea vs. Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart (c) for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship
Join us here at ProWrestling.com for the complete NXT coverage.
WWE
WWE Postpones Dave Bautista’s Hall Of Fame Induction At His Request
Dave Bautista has confirmed reports that he will not be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year along with the originally planned class of 2020.
The six-time world heavyweight champion and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy star will not be able to attend this year’s closed ceremony in Tampa, FL during WrestleMania weekend. Those hoping to celebrate The Animal’s incredible career aren’t out of luck, however, as WWE has agreed to induct him at a later time.
“To the WWE Universe,” Bautista tweeted. “Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the WWE HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible.”
This year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will feature both the 2020 and 2021 classes, as last year’s ceremony was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bella Twins, nWo, JBL, British Bulldog, Jushin “Thunder” Liger and Eric Bischoff have all been confirmed so far.
To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible🙏🏼 #DreamChaser
— The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) March 23, 2021
WWE
William Regal Shares Security Footage Of Adam Cole/Kyle O’Reilly Brawl
With only two weeks left before NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, WWE is using social media to help push one of the bigger matches likely to take place during WrestleMania week.
NXT General Manager William Regal posted security footage of a brawl between former Undisputed Era allies Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly. A fight broke out between the two when Cole walked into a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu studio where O’Reilly was training and attacked him.
“For the sake of both men’s safety and WWE NXT, this cannot continue,” Regal tweeted. “Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly will be at the CWC tomorrow night, and I promise steps will be taken to settle this matter.”
While the match has not yet been officially announced, it is assumed that Cole and O’Reilly will have a match at the two-night NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver event taking place on April 7-8.
This is an old rivalry going back more than a decade, that has resulted in matches all over the world. The last time they wrestled each other it was over the ROH World Championship, on the massive stage of Wrestle Kingdom 11 at the Tokyo Dome.
This was sent to me by the authorities this morning. For the sake of both men’s safety and #WWENXT, this cannot continue. @AdamColePro and @KORcombat will be at the CWC tomorrow night, and I promise steps will be taken to settle this matter. pic.twitter.com/XASi25YHDf
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) March 23, 2021
WWE
BREAKING: NXT Tag Team Championships Vacated
WWE has confirmed that Danny Burch suffered a separated shoulder during last week’s NXT main event.
Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan were tasked with defending the NXT Tag Team Championship against Finn Balor and Karrion Kross. However, Burch was sidelined during the match after landing awkwardly on his shoulder during a double suplex from Kross.
Following the news that Danny Burch is out of action for the foreseeable future, NXT General Manager William Regal announced on Twitter that the NXT Tag Team titles are now declared vacant.
A status update will be provided on Wednesday’s NXT.
I can confirm this incredibly unfortunate news and make the difficult decision to vacate the #WWENXT Tag Team Titles. Furthermore, I will address the state of the titles further tomorrow night on @WWENXT. https://t.co/z3iQdC1Ruc
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) March 23, 2021
WWE will likely crown new champions at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania week. If cleared, MSK are still owed a title match after winning the men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Their title shot was delayed because Wes Lee has been out of action with a hand injury.
Could we see MSK face-off against Grizzled Young Veterans once again? What about other teams rising through the ranks like Breezango, Legado del Fantasma, Imperium, or Ever-Rise?
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.
Four New Matches Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT, Updated Lineup
3/23 IMPACT Wrestling Results: Eddie Edwards vs Karl Anderson, X-Division Title Match, Kenny Omega Returns
WWE Postpones Dave Bautista’s Hall Of Fame Induction At His Request
William Regal Shares Security Footage Of Adam Cole/Kyle O’Reilly Brawl
Double Champion Pulled From ROH 19th Anniversary PPV, New Title Matches Announced
WWE Fastlane Results: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan, Who Is Going To WrestleMania?
WWE Raw Results (3/15): Title Change Takes Place, Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus, Asuka Returns!
SPOILER: News On William Regal’s “Landscape Changing” NXT Announcement
AEW Dynamite Results (3/10): The Inner Circle Gets Swerved, Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky, Christian Cage Makes His Mark
Date Announced For 2021 WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony; Major Update On 2020 Inductees
WATCH: Backstage Reaction To Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker’s “Lights Out” Match
WWE’s The Bump: Alundra Blayze, Kevin Owens, Trent Seven, Savio Vega & More
3/16 AEW DARK Video: Luchasaurus vs Cezar Bononi, SCU, Bear Country, Varsity Blonds & More
3/15 AEW Dark: Elevation Results & Video: Riho vs Maki Itoh Headline Debut Episode
WATCH: Samoa Joe Interviews Rhea Ripley On ‘WWE Grit & Glory’
Trending
-
WWE2 days ago
Andrade Released From WWE
-
Results1 day ago
3/22 WWE Raw Results: Lashley vs Sheamus, Rhea Ripley Debuts, The Fiend, Fastlane Fallout & More
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
Thea Trinidad Responds To Andrade’s WWE Release
-
WWE1 day ago
Andrade Reportedly Free To Take Bookings, Not Bound By WWE Non-Compete
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
Reported New Plans For The WWE Universal Championship Match At WWE WrestleMania 37
-
Wrestling News12 hours ago
Aleister Black Comments On Andrade’s WWE Release, Andrade Responds To ‘Tommy End’
-
WWE2 days ago
Roman Reigns Taps Out! WWE Universal Title Match Set For WrestleMania 37
-
AEW1 day ago
Booker T Questions AEW Signing Former WWE Stars