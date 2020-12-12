Ring of Honor
Four Stars Pulled From ROH Final Battle After Pre-Travel COVID Testing
Ring of Honor has announced that Bandido, Flamita, EC3 and Kenny King have all been pulled from the upcoming Final Battle pay-per-view on December 18 after pre-travel screening for COVID-19.
“All four performers are doing well and resting at home,” the company wrote in a statement on their website. “ROH wishes them a speedy recovery and looks forward to their return to action in 2021.”
Ring of Honor has been extremely cautious since returning to action earlier this year. All talent scheduled to appear must undergo testing prior to flying in, and those who pass undergo a second round of testing before being placed into a heavily structured “bubble” for several days before the event(s).
Bandido and Flamita were originally advertised to defend the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships with Rey Horus against Shane Taylor and the Soldiers of Savagery. EC3 was also booked to wrestle Jay Briscoe.
ROH Final Battle airs on pay-per-view and FITE TV on Friday, December 18 at 9:00 PM ET. It was recently announced that hour one will air free as a pre-show on YouTube, FITE, Honor Club and Facebook.
First Hour Of Ring Of Honor Final Battle Will Air For Free
Just a week out from one of the company’s biggest shows of the year, Ring of Honor announced that the first hour of Final Battle will air for free. “Hour One” will stream on YouTube, Facebook, and STIRR from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET, while the full pay-per-view will stream on Honor Club and FITE.
Advertised for the free first hour is Tony Deppen vs. Dak Draper vs. LSG vs. Josh Woods in a four-way match. The winner of that bout will go on to challenge ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee later in the night.
Ten matches are now official for the four-hour event. The updated match card is listed below.
Ring of Honor Final Battle
December 18, 2020
ROH World Championship
Rush (c) vs. Brody King
ROH Tag Team Championship
Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal (c) vs. PCO & Mark Briscoe
ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship
MexiSquad (Bandido, Flamita & Rey Horus) (c) vs. Shane Taylor & Soldiers of Savagery (Moses & Kaun)
ROH Pure Championship
Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Flip Gordon
ROH Television Championship
Dragon Lee (c) vs. the winner of the Four Corners Survival match
Four Corners Survival Match for ROH TV Title Match (Hour One)
Tony Deppen vs. Dak Draper vs. LSG vs. Josh Woods
Pure Rules Tag Team Match
Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus vs. Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta
EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe
Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. The Righteous (Vincent Marseglia & Bateman)
Danhausen vs. Brian Johnson
Eight Matches Confirmed For Ring Of Honor Final Battle
Eight matches are now official for Ring of Honor’s Final Battle pay-per-view as the days wind down until December 18.
As previously noted, Rush will defend the ROH World Title against Brody King, and EC3 will face Jay Brisoce in a grudge match.
We now know that Dragon Lee will defend the ROH TV Championship against the winner of a Four Corners Survival match that will also take place on the pay-per-view. The four potential contenders are Tony Deppen, Dak Draper, LSG, and Josh Woods.
Ring of Honor’s tag team divisions will have a spotlight as PCO and Mark Briscoe will challenge Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal for the ROH World Tag Team Championship. Meanwhile, MexiSquad, consisting of Bandido, Flamita and Rey Horus, will defend the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles against Shane Taylor and Soldiers of Savagery.
Gresham will pull double duty when he puts the ROH Pure Championship on the line against Flip Gordon. And rounding out the current announced card is Mike Bennett and Matt Taven reuniting against Vincent Marseglia and Bateman.
Two Matches Confirmed For Ring Of Honor Final Battle 2020
Ring of Honor will hold its final pay-per-view of the year with Final Battle on Friday, December 18.
Headlining the event will be Rush defending the ROH World Championship against Brody King. Rush has held the title since late February of this year. Meanwhile, King continues his ascent after once holding the ROH World Tag Team and Six-Man Tag Team Championship at the same time in 2019.
Additionally, EC3 will make his ROH pay-per-view debut when he goes one-on-one with Jay Briscoe. Following his brief return to Impact, EC3 made his Ring of Honor debut in October. He unsuccessfully teamed with The Briscoes in a six-man tag team match before beating Jay by disqualification at the end of November. Jay has competed at Final Battle events since 2003.
Want to watch Final Battle for free? We're giving away one free Fite code to a lucky Twitter user who follows us and retweets the tweet below before December 18.
🚨🚨 GIVEAWAY 🚨🚨
We'll give away a free code to watch #ROHFinalBattle on @FiteTV to one lucky person that follows us @prowrestlingcom & RTs this between now and 12/18.
Who doesn't like free wrestling!? Don't be a Melvin and hit that RT button. pic.twitter.com/gMSRleNf79
— prowrestlingcom (@prowrestlingcom) November 24, 2020
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest ROH Final Battle updates.
