Four Stars Pulled From ROH Final Battle After Pre-Travel COVID Testing

Ring of Honor has announced that Bandido, Flamita, EC3 and Kenny King have all been pulled from the upcoming Final Battle pay-per-view on December 18 after pre-travel screening for COVID-19.

“All four performers are doing well and resting at home,” the company wrote in a statement on their website. “ROH wishes them a speedy recovery and looks forward to their return to action in 2021.”

Ring of Honor has been extremely cautious since returning to action earlier this year. All talent scheduled to appear must undergo testing prior to flying in, and those who pass undergo a second round of testing before being placed into a heavily structured “bubble” for several days before the event(s).

Bandido and Flamita were originally advertised to defend the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships with Rey Horus against Shane Taylor and the Soldiers of Savagery. EC3 was also booked to wrestle Jay Briscoe.

ROH Final Battle airs on pay-per-view and FITE TV on Friday, December 18 at 9:00 PM ET. It was recently announced that hour one will air free as a pre-show on YouTube, FITE, Honor Club and Facebook.