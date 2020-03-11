Four Teams & Unique Gauntlet Set For 2020 NWA Crockett Cup

More details have been revealed for the 2020 Crockett Cup, with half the field announced on Tuesday’s episode of NWA The Circle Squared.

Representing the NWA so far is the legendary Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, as well as The Wild Cards, Thomas Latimer and Royce Isaacs. Ring of Honor will also be sending Brody King and Flip Gordon of Villain Enterprises, and the high-flying sensations Flamita and Rey Horus.

Additionally, there will be a unique gauntlet match that includes both singles competitors and tag teams. The “gauntlet” will be similar to a Royal Rumble, with two wrestlers starting off and more entering at a set interval. The twist is, the last two competitors remaining will earn the final spot in the Crockett Cup, which means we could see all manner of unexpected combinations.

Announced for the gauntlet so far is Tim Storm, Zicky Dice and Ricky Starks.

The three remaining teams will be announced at a later date, but could feature talent from Ring of Honor, CMLL or even New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

The 2019 Crockett Cup was won by PCO and Brody King, so Villain Enterprises comes in as the defending “champions”, so to speak. This year’s pay-per-view will air live on FITE on April 19, from the Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia.