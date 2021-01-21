Four-Way Elimination Tag Team Match Announced, Ben Carter Set For Next Week’s NXT UK

WWE has announced two items for next week’s new episode of NXT UK.

After debuting in a loss to NXT UK Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin two weeks ago, Ben Carter will be in action on the January 28th episode. His opponent is unknown at this time.

I’m back doing the damn thing next week on @NXTUK… pic.twitter.com/Fr6HL67fzz — Ben Carter (@bencarterbxb) January 21, 2021

Headlining the episode will be a four-way elimination tag team match to determine the new number one contenders. The match will pit Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster vs. Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith vs. The Hunt vs. Pretty Deadly.

Unfortunately for The Hunt, Eddie Dennis will be banned from ringside.

Breaking News: @EddieDennis1986 has been banned from accompanying #TheHunt in NEXT WEEK's Four Way Elimination Match to determine the No. 1 Contender for the #NXTUK #TagTitles! pic.twitter.com/6ccqihvWJI — NXT UK (@NXTUK) January 21, 2021

The winning team will eventually challenge Gallus for the NXT UK Tag Team Championship.