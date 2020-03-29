Fox Sports 1 Set To Air WWE Royal Rumble 2020 On 3/31

With the lack of live sports available right now due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Fox Sports 1 is set to air the WWE Royal Rumble on Tuesday.

With the build-up to WWE WrestleMania 36 in full swing, Fox Sports 1 is showcasing the WWE Royal Rumble from earlier this year. It will take place in a four-hour block that starts at 7 pm EST. It will be followed by WWE Backstage and then another airing of the Rumble once again.

WWE is currently doing something similar with ESPN which has been showing recent WWE WrestleMania’s in full on Sunday’s. Tonight at 7 pm EST, WrestleMania 32 will be showcased.