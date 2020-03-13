Fox Sports Suspends Production On Live Events Including ‘WWE Backstage’

Fox Sports has released the following statement:

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to suspend production of our live FS1 daily studio shows through at least Friday, March 20. Our top priority is the health and safety of our employees. We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust accordingly.”

The WWE on Fox official Twitter account confirmed that the temporary suspension includes WWE Backstage, which means next Tuesday’s episode, and possibly future episodes, will not be going on as planned.