Franky The Dog Foreshadows Taya Valkyrie’s NXT Debut Set For April 13
If you know Taya Valkyrie, then you know she is all but confirmed to debut on the Tuesday, April 13th edition of WWE NXT.
Throughout this week’s show, we caught glimpses of an adorable dog (revealed to be named Franky) prancing up to and throughout the WWE Performance Center. By the time Franky found a woman in heels, it was revealed we’ll meet Franky and the mystery woman again in two weeks.
How did the 🐶 get into the CWC?! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/bEhofXMUjT
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 1, 2021
How are we gonna wait that long? Franky stole our heart. 🐶 💗 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/MIlIjyG1V0
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 1, 2021
The dog belongs to Taya Valkyrie, who signed with WWE in February and is coming off of a three-year run in IMPACT Wrestling where she became the longest-reigning Knockouts Champion in company history.
Franky is famous from Valkyrie’s social media and has even made cameo appearances on IMPACT.
NXT will move to Tuesday nights starting April 13 following WrestleMania week. We’ll have complete coverage right here at ProWrestling.com.
Two New Matches Announced For NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Final Card
More items have been announced for next week’s two-night NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver event.
After defeating Gigi Dolin and Zayda Ramier (AQA), The Way’s Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell issued a challenge for a title match to Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart.
The champions rolled out on Shotzi’s tank to announce they would be happy to take care of business with Ember’s Law. Shotzi then fired a foam missile at Hartwell before rolling out.
.@indi_hartwell & @CandiceLeRae want to face @ShotziWWE & @WWEEmberMoon for the #WWENXT Women's #TagTeamTitles at #NXTTakeOver: Stand & Deliver, YOU'RE ON!
But first, a parting gift. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/MtWXwUvjO6
— WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2021
After taking each other out of the Gauntlet Eliminator qualifying battle royal, Kushida and Pete Dunne will square off during Night 1 to determine who the best technical wrestler in the world is.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @PeteDunneYxB vs. @KUSHIDA_0904 on Next Wednesday's Night 1 of #NXTTakeOver: Stand & Deliver on @USA_Network & @peacockTV!
GM @RealKingRegal knows 🔥 match when he sees one. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/odSVIf6eHY
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 1, 2021
With that being said, we now know the six Gauntlet Eliminator competitors. That match will see Leon Ruff, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, Dexter Lumis, and LA Knight will enter in that order. The winner will challenge NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano during Night 2.
Below is what appears to be the final TakeOver match card for both nights.
WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver (Night One)
Kushida vs. Pete Dunne
6-Man Gauntlet Eliminator
Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Bronson Reed vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis vs. LA Knight
NXT UK Championship Match
WALTER (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa
NXT Tag Team Championship Match
MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma
NXT Women’s Championship Match
Io Shirai (c) vs. Raquel Gonzalez
WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver (Night Two)
NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart (c) vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell
NXT North American Championship Match
Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Gauntlet Eliminator winner
NXT Cruiserweight Championship Unification Ladder Match
Jordan Devlin (c) vs. Santos Escobar (c)
Unsanctioned Match
Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly
NXT Championship Match
Finn Balor (c) vs. Karrion Kross
Results
WWE NXT Results (3/3): Takeover Go-Home Show, Gauntlet Eliminator Battle Royal, Gonzalez & Shirai Brawl All Night
WWE NXT Results
March 31st, 2021
Orlando, FL
Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
RODERICK STRONG vs. CAMERON GRIMES
Before the match, Cameron Grimes says he knows Roderick Strong was frustrated last week, but there’s a lot of money on the table with the Undisputed Era, and he thinks they can keep it going. This time, he has a t-shirt…Grimes The System.
He then plays a new song which is a mix of the Undisputed Era song and his own, but Strong has no interest, and instead, he heads to fight him straight away, getting the match underway. Grimes manages to turn things around quickly with a back elbow.
Strong responds with a big knee strike ad the two men then trade strikes back and forth until Strong connects with a massive chop. Grimes manages to trip Strong into the turnbuckle and Grimes then throws some chops of his own until Roddy nails a dropkick.
Strong sends Cameron out of the ring and he leaps down towards him on the floor, continuing his beatdown on the outside. However, Strong then gets distracted by an Undisputed Era shirt in the crowd, which allows Grimes to charge him into the steel support structure.
Back in the ring Strong tries to rally back and he does so with a big clothesline, but Grimes reverses a second one with a huge forearm of his own. However, once again Strong responds, hitting a backbreaker, but Cameron is able to kick out.
Strong then takes Cameron Grimes to the top rope, hitting a superplex, but yet again Grimes kicks out. Strong then goes for his running forearms, but Grimes reversed with a running Spanish Fly. Grimes then pulls out an Undisputed Era armband, and that distracts Strong again, allowing Grimes to hit the Cave In for the win.
Winner: Cameron Grimes
VIDEO PACKAGES
A video package is shown of Kariron Kross’ training regime. He says he is keeping things to the basics, strikes, and wrestling. He believes Finn will try to tire him out, but there’s only so long he can avoid him, and when he catches him, the strikes will be so hard that each one will be like a white flash.
A video package shows WALTER saying that Tommaso Ciampa is no longer a leader or a champion, saying his commitment isn’t in this anymore. That is the difference between them, as nobody respects this sport like him and at Takeover he will prove what he means when he states the mat is sacred.
SANTOS ESCOBAR OPEN CHALLENGE
Santos Escobar says tonight he wants to issue an open challenge because he runs the Bingo around here and he wants to show Jordan Devlin what he’s in for. Santos says he represents 100 years of tradition as he claims the division belongs to him, as it’s in his blood.
Tyler Breeze then makes his way down and says the difference between them is that Santos thinks the division is his, whereas Breeze had to work his ass off to be here, so he accepts the challenge.
Triple Dose Of WWE’s The Bump Set For WrestleMania Week; Triple H, Shawn Michaels, LA Knight & More Announced
WWE has announced a triple dose of The Bump for WrestleMania week.
The April 7 edition of the show will air in its normal 10:00 AM ET timeslot as a preview for night one of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver later that evening. A huge panel of guests have been announced including Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Adam Cole, Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, Raquel Gonzalez, LA Knight and Izzy.
Additional episodes of The Bump will air at 1:00 PM ET on both April 10 & 11 during WrestleMania weekend. Guests will be announced in the days to come.
The show is available via all major social media platforms and Peacock.
What a MASSIVE lineup on #WWETheBump next Wednesday at 10am ET on @peacockTV as we preview #NXTTakeOver: Stand & Deliver!@TripleH & @ShawnMichaels@AdamColePro@WWEKarrionKross & @Lady_Scarlett13 @RaquelWWE@LAKnightWWE@ItsIzzyMania pic.twitter.com/HPt2MO3DCh
— WWE (@WWE) March 31, 2021
