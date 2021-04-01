Franky The Dog Foreshadows Taya Valkyrie’s NXT Debut Set For April 13

Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

RODERICK STRONG vs. CAMERON GRIMES

Before the match, Cameron Grimes says he knows Roderick Strong was frustrated last week, but there’s a lot of money on the table with the Undisputed Era, and he thinks they can keep it going. This time, he has a t-shirt…Grimes The System.

He then plays a new song which is a mix of the Undisputed Era song and his own, but Strong has no interest, and instead, he heads to fight him straight away, getting the match underway. Grimes manages to turn things around quickly with a back elbow.

Strong responds with a big knee strike ad the two men then trade strikes back and forth until Strong connects with a massive chop. Grimes manages to trip Strong into the turnbuckle and Grimes then throws some chops of his own until Roddy nails a dropkick.

Strong sends Cameron out of the ring and he leaps down towards him on the floor, continuing his beatdown on the outside. However, Strong then gets distracted by an Undisputed Era shirt in the crowd, which allows Grimes to charge him into the steel support structure.

Back in the ring Strong tries to rally back and he does so with a big clothesline, but Grimes reverses a second one with a huge forearm of his own. However, once again Strong responds, hitting a backbreaker, but Cameron is able to kick out.

Strong then takes Cameron Grimes to the top rope, hitting a superplex, but yet again Grimes kicks out. Strong then goes for his running forearms, but Grimes reversed with a running Spanish Fly. Grimes then pulls out an Undisputed Era armband, and that distracts Strong again, allowing Grimes to hit the Cave In for the win.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

VIDEO PACKAGES

A video package is shown of Kariron Kross’ training regime. He says he is keeping things to the basics, strikes, and wrestling. He believes Finn will try to tire him out, but there’s only so long he can avoid him, and when he catches him, the strikes will be so hard that each one will be like a white flash.

A video package shows WALTER saying that Tommaso Ciampa is no longer a leader or a champion, saying his commitment isn’t in this anymore. That is the difference between them, as nobody respects this sport like him and at Takeover he will prove what he means when he states the mat is sacred.

SANTOS ESCOBAR OPEN CHALLENGE

Santos Escobar says tonight he wants to issue an open challenge because he runs the Bingo around here and he wants to show Jordan Devlin what he’s in for. Santos says he represents 100 years of tradition as he claims the division belongs to him, as it’s in his blood.

Tyler Breeze then makes his way down and says the difference between them is that Santos thinks the division is his, whereas Breeze had to work his ass off to be here, so he accepts the challenge.