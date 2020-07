WWE recently uploaded a series of free matches to its YouTube channel, with Bray Wyatt battling against John Cena inside of a steel cage and more.

WWE has also uploaded a match from another Extreme Rules PPV with Kofi Kingston defending his WWE Title against Samoa Joe.

Finally, WWE also uploaded the full main event from last year as Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch teamed up to face Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.