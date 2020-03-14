FREE MATCH: Hulk Hogan & Ultimate Warrior Clash At WrestleMania VI

WWE has uploaded the classic WrestleMania VI main event match between the “Immortal” Hulk Hogan and the Ultimate Warrior, completely free on YouTube.

If for some reason you haven’t seen this bout yet, it’s an absolute masterclass in the fundamentals of what makes professional wrestling work on a grand stage. Hogan had been an unstoppable GOD for years, coming in as the reigning WWF Heavyweight Champion, but 1990 was Warrior’s year and the white hot Toronto crowd knew it.

You can watch the entire match below.