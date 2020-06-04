FREE MATCH: Ken Shamrock Battles Undertaker At First Ever WWE Backlash PPV

On the road to this year’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view, the company has begun releasing free matches throughout the long history of the event, dating back more than two decades.

Featured above is the physical battle between MMA legend Ken Shamrock and The Undertaker from the very first Backlash pay-per-view in 1999!

At 56-years-old, Shamrock is still going strong. You can actually catch him in action next Tuesday night on IMPACT Wrestling, when he takes on both Michael Elgin and Sami Callihan in a triple threat match.