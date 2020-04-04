FREE MATCH: Kenny Omega vs Bryan Danielson vs Tyler Black

Ring of Honor has opened its vault to release a hidden gem from its 2008 Bound By Hate pay-per-view in Markham, Ontario. This match is a triple threat featuring a young Kenny Omega battling Daniel Bryan (as Bryan Danielson) and Seth Rollins (as Tyler Black).

2008 was arguably Omega’s first breakout year, debuting with Ring of Honor, entering his first PWG Battle of Los Angeles, and wrestling his very first matches for wXw in Germany and DDT in Japan, which would ultimately be the biggest break for his career.