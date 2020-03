WWE has uploaded the complete No Holds Barred match between The Undertaker and Triple H from WrestleMania XXVII.

This was the second of three brutal wars between the two legends on the Grandest Stage of Them All, just one year after the Deadman ended the incomparable career of Shawn Micheals. Check out the match below.

Undertaker is currently slated to face AJ Styles in a singles match at WrestleMania 36, although the status of this year’s event is obviously in question.