FREE MATCHES: 2016 Royal Rumble Match, John Cena Faces Ziggler, King Sheamus In Action

WWE has uploaded a trio of full matches to its YouTube channel, showcasing several ladder matches as well as one full Royal Rumble match.

Firstly, WWE has uploaded the full 2016 Royal Rumble match which saw the WWE Championship be defended within the match.

As well as that, WWE has uploaded a full match between John Morrison and Sheamus, as he worked the King of the Ring winning gimmick as they battled in a ladder match.

WWE also uploaded another ladder match from a previous WWE TLC event, this time featuring John Cena and Dolph Ziggler in action.