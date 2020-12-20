Free Matches: Adam Cole Faces Finn Balor, The Miz vs. Bray Wyatt, More!

Several free matches have been shared in their entirety on WWE’s YouTube channel, taking a look at bouts on WWE NXT and the main roster.

First up is a bout from last year on WWE NXT as Keith Lee collided with Damian Priest in a true heavyweight clash.

As well as that, WWE shared a full match between Adam Cole and Finn Balor as the two former Bullet Club wrestlers battled for the WWE NXT Championship.

Finally, with WWE TLC taking place tonight, a full match from last years show was also placed onto WWE’s YouTube channel as The Miz competed against Bray Wyatt.