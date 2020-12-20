Connect with us

Free Matches: Adam Cole Faces Finn Balor, The Miz vs. Bray Wyatt, More!

Published

3 hours ago

on

Several free matches have been shared in their entirety on WWE’s YouTube channel, taking a look at bouts on WWE NXT and the main roster.

First up is a bout from last year on WWE NXT as Keith Lee collided with Damian Priest in a true heavyweight clash.


As well as that, WWE shared a full match between Adam Cole and Finn Balor as the two former Bullet Club wrestlers battled for the WWE NXT Championship.

Finally, with WWE TLC taking place tonight, a full match from last years show was also placed onto WWE’s YouTube channel as The Miz competed against Bray Wyatt.

We Ranked: 5 Potential WWE TLC Tag Team Partners For Asuka

Published

2 hours ago

on

Dec 20, 2020

By

Asuka

WWE has spent several weeks building up the tag team of Asuka and Lana, only to decide not to have them team up at WWE TLC, in classic WWE fashion. Despite the fact that the entire storyline has been built around Lana as the underdog, trying to overcome her rivals in Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, that story won’t be playing out tonight.

The Women’s Tag Team Championship match tonight is currently set to see Nia and Shayna defend their titles against Asuka and a mystery tag team partner. The current champions attacked Lana after she picked up a surprising win against Jax, which has written her off television.


But with Lana out, who are the other potential options to team up with Asuka tonight?

WWE

Luchasaurus Discusses The Impact Dusty Rhodes Had On Creating His Gimmick

Published

3 hours ago

on

Dec 20, 2020

By

AEW’s Luchasaurus recently spoke about the impact that wrestling legend, Dusty Rhodes had on creating the gimmick he has today.

While he didn’t use the Luchasaurus gimmick during his time in WWE, he did reveal in an interview with AEW Unrestricted that Dusty helped him by always pushing him to try different things.


“He was actually one of my supporters down there,” Luchasaurus noted. “But I was always trying to find a way to put my master’s degree stuff in because for no reason, I have a medieval master’s degree. I was like, ‘how can I use this in a wrestling context?’ In promo class with Dusty, you try different things all the time, and he always had me trying different ways to pinpoint how to do that. And we couldn’t figure it out, but a lot of the stuff I do now and the way I just talk is kind of just me being myself, which is what he liked.”

Luchasaurus then reflects on when he first put on the mask, and as soon as he did that, he just stopped trying to be human within his gimmick.

“I put on the mask… as soon as I became a dinosaur, I stopped trying to be a human all of a sudden. My sense of humor, it kind of became an absurdity kind of thing, and it just made it work. I wish he could have been there to see that because I think he would loved that I put a mask on and figured out something that was totally — because I never would have thought to do this on my own. It’s kind of just one of those things that we talked about.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)

WWE

Liv Morgan Claims She “Would Love To” Revisit Storyline With Lana

Published

4 hours ago

on

Dec 20, 2020

By

liv morgan

Liv Morgan recently spoke about her romantic storyline with Lana and how she would be interested in revisiting that at some stage.

The storyline between them was incredibly brief, taking place during the romantic angle between Lana and Bobby Lashley. However, it quickly fizzled out after a couple of weeks, although when speaking with Inside The Ropes and SPORF, Liv admitted she’d love to pick it back up at some point.


“Me personally, I would love to touch on that story again,” said Morgan. “Because I think it’s so important just to show not different people but, you know, ‘Hey, maybe I love this girl,’ you know, like, I think it’s important just to show that.”

While Liv might want to touch on that storyline again, that doesn’t mean WWE will do so. When she was asked about if she thinks it could happen, Liv said the classic ‘never say never’ line.

“I don’t think you ever can ever say never in WWE. I think anything and everything is open to being visited again. Is that happening? I have no idea. But would I like it? For sure. But it was a very crazy experience.”

