FREE MATCHES: AJ Lee Battles Kaitlyn, Reigns Faces Mahal & Batista Vs. Sheamus

WWE has uploaded a trio of new matches to its YouTube channel as AJ Lee competes against Kaitlyn, Roman Reigns wrestles and more.

The first match on the list sees AJ Lee defend the Divas Championship against Kaitlyn from WWE Money In The Bank 2013.

Next up is a match between Roman Reigns and Jinder Mahal from WWE Money In The Bank, as the company continues to promote the upcoming PPV event.

Finally, WWE uploaded an old match from an episode of WWE SmackDown as Sheamus goes one on one with Batista.