FREE MATCHES: AJ Styles Battles Shinsuke Nakamura, Triple H Faces John Cena, Natalya In Action

WWE has uploaded several matches to its YouTube channel this weekend, providing some fantastic content for fans to enjoy in their entirety.

First up, with WWE’s Money In The Bank coming up next week, the company has provided a full match from a previous event as AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura compete for the WWE Championship.

That wasn’t the only WWE Championship match that WWE’s YouTube channel has shared, as there is also a full match between John Cena and Triple H.

Finally, there’s some women’s action as well from WWE Payback in 2016 as Charlotte and Natalya battle for the Women’s Championship.