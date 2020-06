WWE has uploaded several free matches to its YouTube channel this weekend, providing plenty of content for fans to enjoy, including Asuka facing Bayley for the NXT Women’s Championship.

As well as that, WWE has uploaded an old match from WWE SmackDown where Batista competes against Seth Rollins during the storyline between Evolution and The Shield.

Finally, there is a previous WWE Backlash match as WWE promotes the upcoming PPV as Bobby Lashley and Sami Zayn compete.