Connect with us

WWE

FREE MATCHES: Big Show Faces Sheamus In A Chairs Match & Roman Reigns Battles Kevin Owens

Published

5 hours ago

on

WWE has uploaded several full matches to its YouTube channel, including a battle between Big Show and Sheamus.

The two WWE veterans collided at the 2012 WWE TLC event where they battled over the World Heavyweight Championship in a chairs match, which can be seen below.

Following their recent interaction, WWE has also uploaded a full match from Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens from an episode of WWE Raw in 2016.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

WWE

Sami Zayn Gives Major Praise To Daniel Bryan

Published

2 hours ago

on

Nov 29, 2020

By

Sami Zayn battled Daniel Bryan on WWE SmackDown this week and after the show, the Intercontinental Champion praised him on Twitter.

Despite Sami playing a heel on television at the moment, he took to Twitter to show his real thoughts about Daniel Bryan as he praised him as the best in-ring performer of his generation.

“As much as I run my mouth, it is always an absolute privilege to be able to get in the ring with Daniel Bryan,” Zayn said. “You never know if or when it might happen again. He is, in my opinion, the best in ring performer of our generation. Still it should be noted, I won the match.”

Continue Reading

WWE

The Undertaker Reveals Which Matches New Wrestling Fans Should Watch

Published

2 hours ago

on

Nov 29, 2020

By

The Undertaker recently gave his thoughts on which matches brand new wrestling fans should watch to get an idea of the business.

The Deadman recently appeared on the popular YouTube show, Hot Ones, where he was asked how he would introduce fans into the wrestling world.

The Undertaker picked a variety of matches from old-school classics, to one as recent as this year in the COVID-19 era of wrestling as his five options that people should watch.

“I would go with Randy Savage and Ricky Steamboat, any match between Ric Flair and Harley Race. Little bit of an ego-maniac here but I would put Undertaker / Shawn Michaels, WrestleMania 25.

Modern day, the recent match between Edge and Randy Orton. Those are four that kind of encapsulates what we do, at its highest level.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)

Continue Reading

WWE

Steve Austin Discusses What It’s Like Working With Mike Tyson

Published

3 hours ago

on

Nov 29, 2020

By

Steve Austin gave his thoughts on working with Mike Tyson on social media recently ahead of his return to the boxing world.

Mike Tyson was back in the ring yesterday for an exhibition match, which ended in a draw. But on social media, Steve Austin made it clear that working with Tyson was a great experience.

The two men were involved in one of the biggest storylines in wrestling history, with their pull-apart brawl on Monday Night Raw being a huge moment.

Continue Reading

Trending