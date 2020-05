WWE has uploaded several full matches to its YouTube channel for fans to enjoy in their entirety lately. The first of which is between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton as the two men brawl around inside the first (and currently only,) House Of Horrors match.

As well as that, WWE has uploaded the I Quit match between The Miz and John Cena from WWE Over The Limit.

Finally, WWE also uploaded a full match between Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe from WWE Payback.