FREE MATCHES: Daniel Bryan Faces The Miz, Hulk Hogan Competes With Randy Orton, More

WWE has uploaded several full matches to its YouTube channel in preparation for the upcoming WWE SummerSlam event, including Daniel Bryan facing The Miz.

The two bitter enemies clashed at the 2018 event as Daniel Bryan returned to wrestling and WWE finally delivered on this dream match.

WWE also shared the full match between Hulk Hogan and Randy Orton, with a young Viper looking to take out the Immortal Hulkster.

Finally, the WWE SummerSlam 2008 mega match between Batista and John Cena has also been uploaded, which is a fantastic clash between two of the biggest names in WWE’s history.