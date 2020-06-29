WWE has uploaded several free matches to its YouTube page today, promoting the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show event.

Firstly, WWE has showcased the last time that Dolph Ziggler challenged for the WWE Championship against Kofi Kingston at WWE Stomping Grounds. Ziggler will go one on one with Drew McIntyre at WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show later this year.

WWE then also shared an old match from a previous WWE Extreme Rules event as Sheamus and Daniel Bryan battle in a two out of three falls match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Finally, WWE shared an old match from WWE Raw as John Cena competes in singles action against CM Punk during his Straightedge Society days.