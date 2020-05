WWE has shared several full matches to its YouTube channel with WWE taking a look back at a previous Backlash event in 2016 as Kane battled Bray Wyatt in a No Holds Barred match.

As well as that there is a full match between Randy Orton and Edge from Monday Night Raw in 2004, giving fans a taste of what they can expect at WWE Backlash in a few weeks.

Finally, there is also another previous Backlash clash from 2003, this time seeing Big Show take on Rey Mysterio.