FREE MATCHES: Goldberg vs Scott Hall Battle In Stun Gun Ladder Match, The Miz vs Seth Rollins

Goldberg vs. Scott Hall, WCW Souled Out

We head back in time to World Championship Wrestling in 1999, which is note quite as bad creatively as WCW in 2000, for a free match from the ’99 Souled Out pay-per-view, which is not quite as bad as the ’97 Souled Out pay-per-view.

No large Wisconsin biker chicks here – just something called a “stun gun ladder match” between Scott Hall and Goldberg. Proceed at your own risk.

Seth Rollins vs. The Miz, WWE Backlash

Also uploaded to WWE’s YouTube account today is an Intercontinental Championship match between Seth Rollins and The Miz from the 2018 WWE Backlash pay-per-view. This match was rated four and one-quarter stars by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, so it’s likely worth going back to check out again.