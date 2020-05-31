FREE MATCHES: Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton, Kane Battles Edge, Jeff Hardy In Action

WWE has uploaded a series of new matches in their entirety to its YouTube channel this weekend, with a trio of former WWE Backlash matches being focused upon.

With this being the upcoming PPV on WWE’s slate, it is clear WWE is hoping to promote the upcoming PPV which is set to feature Edge facing Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre against Bobby Lashley.

Speaking of Edge, one of the Rated-R Superstars previous bouts on the card has been showcased as he goes into battle with Kane.

Edge’s ‘Greatest Match Ever’ opponent, Randy Orton was also featured in the matches shared with his WWE Championship bout against Jinder Mahal being shown, as well as his battle with Jeff Hardy over the United States Championship.